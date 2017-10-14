Calgarians 'dead-icated' to helping others turned up downtown in their best undead attire Saturday for the 12th annual Zombie Walk.

Ten-year-old Mark Kenney arrived at Olympic Plaza early in the afternoon and had the pros work on his zombie makeup.

Kenney along with his dad, Cam Kenney and older brother, Matthew Kenney, took part in the walk as a family affair, even though zombies aren't necessarily their thing. .

"We like dressing up and doing stuff, so that's pretty much our whole goal for today, just to come out and have fun as a family," said Cam.

Others took the event a little more seriously.

David Wilson says it took him about an hour to get into costume for the 12th annual Calgary Zombie Walk. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

David Wilson says he makes it to the zombie walk every year.

"And I love it. I love dressing up," he said. "It takes me about an hour to do this."

And Wilson always makes sure to spend time around the city in his costume on his way to the event to make sure it's scary enough.

"I've had people move to the other end of the bus, I've had people run across the street, and it works," he said. "I'm happy."

Starting at Olympic Plaza, the group walked, shuffled and dragged their way west on Eighth Avenue, then turned south on Fourth Avenue, ambling to 17th Avenue, then west again to Tomkins Park at Eighth Street. S.W.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Calgary Food Bank.