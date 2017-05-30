Calgary's only all-woman full tackle football team is heading to the Western Women's Canadian Football League championship in Saskatoon in June.

Alyssa Quinney told the Calgary Eyeopener Tuesday that many people are surprised to hear about her team — the Calgary Rage.

"They're like, 'you hit?' Yep, we do. Same rules as men," said the defensive end.

She says the league is small, with eight teams split into a western and eastern division.

This year the team only played against Edmonton and Lethbridge, but Quinney says support is growing in Calgary.

Quarterback Becky Heninger during the division-winning game last weekend. (Candice Ward)

"I feel like a lot of women don't even know we exist… it's just getting us out there," she said.

Room for every body

Being a full tackle team gets them a lot of attention, so she says they make sure to practise safe tackling by staying low and avoiding the head — but injuries can happen.

Quinney says there are also misconceptions about the physique needed to play the game.

"There's a place for every 'body' out there. You can be fast, you can be slow. That's why I love football."

The Calgary Rage won't know who they are up against in the WWCFL Championship until the learn the result of the Prairie conference final is this coming weekend.

Alyssa Quinney moments before a tackle. (Candice Ward)

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener