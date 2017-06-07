A Calgary women's rowing team is off to compete in a prestigious competition for the very first time, one that many rowers consider the best of the best.

"It's one of the oldest regattas in the world," Olivia McMurray told the Calgary Eyeopener on Wednesday.

"It started in 1839. It is one of the most prestigious regattas that we can go to. It is on every rower's bucket list."

McMurray is talking about the Henley Royal Regatta which gets underway later this month in England.

"For the past two years we have been attending the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta. That's the North American version of the Henley Royal Regatta. We have actually won the women's eight and the women's four — senior events — for the past two years, which is the first time that that has even been done by a Canadian crew back to back."

McMurray said her team of 13 has been working together for about three years now.

"We are on the water every morning at 5:30 a.m., so we see the sun come up, and also some evenings during the week. Most of our training actually happens in the winter season when we are off the water," she said.

"It takes a lot of dedication and motivation to get through the long indoor training season before we can get out on the water and really be a strong team right away."

The team includes members who came to rowing a little later in life, McMurray says.

A Calgary women's rowing team is off to compete in the Henley Royal Regatta in England later this month. (Calgary Rowing Club)

"I have a background in ballet, so when I got recruited for rowing simply because I was tall, I kind of thought, 'Oh, an outdoor sport? That doesn't sound like it's for me,'" she said with a laugh.

"But within two months I absolutely fell in love with it. It has completely changed the course of my life. It has been absolutely incredible. The experiences you get to have as part of a team are so amazing."

The five day Henley Royal Regatta starts June 28.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener