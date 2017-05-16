A woman has been hit and killed by a C-Train in northeast Calgary, EMS officials say.

It happened near the Whitehorn station at 36th Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E. on the LRT's blue line at about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

"At this time it's not known what may have led to this collision," EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said.

"Our understanding is the pedestrian was struck at the level crossing just south of the platform as the train was inbound."

Calgary Transit ran shuttle buses for several hours to get passengers north and south of the Whitehorn station while the accident was investigated.

Tuesday's fatality is the second at Whitehorn station this year. On February 20, a 30-year-old man was struck by a train at the same crossing. Investigators believed he was wearing headphones and was distracted by his cellphone.

Since the C-Train system launched in May 1981 there have been 75 deaths at or near stations. Areas adjacent to the 36th Street LRT alignment seem to have a disproportionate share of fatalities, with 20 since the northeast line opened in 1985.