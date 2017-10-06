A woman and a child are in hospital being treated for stab wounds and a man is in custody following an incident in northwest Calgary on Friday.

Few details are available but police said in a release a witness called 911 about 7 p.m. after coming across the woman and child injured in a green space near the 100 block of Bearberry Crescent N.W.

Police say the woman is believed to be the mother of the child, who is around six years old. Their condition is listed as serious, but stable, police said.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.