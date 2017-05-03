A four-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after falling five metres from a second-storey window.

Paramedics were called just after 5 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Taralake Way N.E.

Initial reports said the girl fell from the window and landed on a below-grade window well.

She was rushed to Alberta Children's Hospital in serious condition with suspected head injuries.

Police are investigating what led to the fall.

EMS warning

Paramedics are reminding parents and caregivers of young children to be aware of the hazards of open or accessible windows.

Furniture should be moved far enough away so children can't use it to access windows.

Screens are also not safety devices and are designed to be easily pushed out in case of fire.

Paramedics suggest installing safety devices on windows to limit the opening to between four and 10 inches only — enough room for air to circulate but too small for a child to fit through.

A five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl were rushed to hospital in early April after falling several metres from a window onto concrete in the northeast community of Redstone.