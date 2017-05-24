Much of southern and central Alberta could experience strong northerly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h Wednesday afternoon, according to a warning issued by Environment Canada.

An intense low pressure system moving eastward across the province is to blame for the unsettled weather, the agency said.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said on its website.

Central parts of Alberta will also likely get 20 to 30 mm of rain on Thursday, and more rain could fall in areas where thunderstorms develop.