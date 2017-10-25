If it feels really windy in Calgary this month, you are not imagining it, an Environment Canada climatologist says.

"It has been windy, no question about it," David Phillips told The Homestretch Wednesday.

"I counted the number of days where the wind gusts in Calgary have been more than 50 kilometres per hour and the majority of the days were like that — 16 of 25 days and we still have a week to go, so give it time. You might even get more of those."

Environment Canada issued strong wind warnings for much of the province on Wednesday, with gusts of 100 km/hr or more predicted.

The warnings — which included Calgary and Edmonton — extended from Athabasca in the north, to Lethbridge in the south, and as far east as Lloydminster.

Why Albertans should expect more and worse fires to scorch the province0:38

By the early evening, the agency reported Waterton had received wind gusts of 143 kilometres per hour, Pincher Creek 111 kilometres per hour and Calgary 89 kilometres per hour.

Phillips says of the 12 months of the year, he would normally rank October as fourth of fifth in terms of windiness, but this year it's been just back-to-back wind events.

"I don't think it's been record-windy, but what has stood out in my mind is the number of days with lots of gusts. You thought that event a week ago, 'Gee, that was a one-off,' but it has just been a pattern," he said.

"Last year I think it was all about the freezing rain, well this year it's all about the big blow. Not only have the winds been strong, but the system has sort of arrived and left, almost a hit-and-run kind of a situation."

On Oct. 17, extreme weather in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan had wildfires breaking out in multiple communities causing property destruction, loss of livestock, and even blowing debris and glass from shattered office tower windows in downtown Calgary.

But there's good news ahead, Phillips predicts.

"I look at the next seven to 10 days, and I see temperatures that are clearly above normal. Normal at this time of the year should be 9 C in Calgary and we see temperatures that are going to be 14 C and 18 C, quite nice. Apart from a few flurries, I see nothing but clear sailing," he said.

Phillips says he thinks Halloween will be "gorgeous" for kids going out trick or treating.

"Nature is going to give you a treat not a trick on Tuesday. We see a high of 12 C with sunshine and no bad weather getting in the way."

With files from The Homestretch