Calgarians are in for a string of warm weather days after spending the last week in the deep freeze.

The high on Monday is forecast to reach 6 C after dipping to a January-like low of – 16 C overnight, Environment Canada says.

Tuesday's high is expected to be 8 C with a chance of spring showers and Wednesday could be a balmy 13 C.

"You can call it a chinook-like condition really bringing in a real increase in temperature today, but it looks like it's really the upswing for the early part of March," said Environment Canada meteorologist Kirk Torneby.

It's pushing in more March-like temperatures with it.

Goodbye snow

The seasonal normal temperatures for March 13 in Calgary are a high of 3.1 C and a low of – 8.4 C.

The warm temperatures are supposed to hold on through Thursday and Friday with highs of 5 C, and then shoot up again to 14 C on Saturday.

All the warm air should make pretty quick work of the 9 cm of snow on the ground in Calgary as of Monday, Torneby said.

A band of arctic air had been holding Calgary in a cold snap for the last several days.

"But when you look at the winter as a whole, it actually comes in near normal," Torneby said.

"In terms of temperature, it sits a little bit on the cold side."