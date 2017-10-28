An offender is in custody after a woman suffered a violent sexual assault while at work in downtown Calgary on Saturday morning.

Police said in a release they were called to the 100 block of Macleod Trail S. about 8:30 a.m. where they found the victim and arrested an offender at the scene.

Charges are now pending and the sex crimes unit is investigating.

Police are not releasing where the woman was working to protect her privacy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.