Calgary police responded to nearly four dozen reports of stolen vehicles last weekend — including one incident where children were inside the stolen SUV, and another where four officers were injured in the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Ram.

In 18 of the 47 incidents, the keys had been left in the stolen vehicle before it was taken.

"Stolen vehicles continue to be a problem for the service and can often pose a significant risk to public safety," police said in a release issued Thursday afternoon.

Last week, Calgary police released video footage of some of the wilder chases they've had to deal with, as Calgary registered a 51 per cent increase in car thefts last year compared to the previous five-year average.

Police say responding to these incidents takes up "multiple resources," including members from patrol and HAWCS, as well as the tactical and canine units.

"The CPS Prolific Offender Engagement Teams are being increasingly used to identify and engage offenders who have shown a prolific pattern," police said.

Officers injured

Last Friday, police were pursuing someone they suspected was storing firearms at a storage facility in Calgary's northwest.

The man, who was returning to the facility in a stolen truck, saw the officers and tried to flee by ramming a police vehicle.

An altercation ensued as the officers pursued the man on foot and took him into custody. Of the four officers injured, three had to be taken to hospital for the treatment of their minor injuries.

During that incident, officers seized more than 260 separate forms of stolen or fraudulent identity documents, including drivers' licenses and passports, in addition to a police-style duty belt with a badge, handcuffs, a baton and knife on it, and a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

Dylan Watson, 24, faces 18 charges in relation to the case.

This police-style belt was recovered from a stolen vehicle on the weekend, in addition to handcuffs, a knife, a shotgun and ammunition. (Calgary Police Service)

Children, dog unharmed after vehicle stolen

Police also have suspects in custody in relation to an incident that occurred last Sunday evening, after a woman had parked her GMC Terrain and left it running outside a residence in the 1000 block of McKinnon Drive N.E.

A man stole the SUV while the woman went inside the home. He drove away, but after one block, he realized the vehicle was carrying two children and a dog.

He pulled over, allowed the children and dog to leave, and drove away.

Shortly after, police say the man ditched the stolen SUV and entered a Jeep Grand Cherokee that had already been stolen by someone else. It's believed that same man later slashed the tire of a "concerned citizen" that had followed the vehicle.

Three suspects are in custody in relation to the case, and both vehicles have been recovered.