Four vehicles were stolen from locations northwest of Calgary Monday morning — and three of them had their keys either in them or left nearby, RCMP say.

The vehicles — three pickups and an SUV — were all stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., Cochrane RCMP said in a release.

A blue 2106 Chevrolet Silverado with Alberta licence plate BVS 3075 was stolen from the Springbank area. It has a Bugaboo Landscaping decal on its side.

A burgundy 2007 Honda Ridgeline was stolen from the Bow Meadow area of Cochrane. The truck had a matching topper on the box and Alberta licence plate BDP 7681.

The third stolen vehicle — a silver 2010 Hyundai Sante Fe — was taken from the West Pointe area of Cochrane. It had Alberta licence plate BKM 2117.

The fourth vehicle is a white 2010 Ford F150, taken from the Jumping Pound area of Cochrane. It had Alberta licence plate BVP 1623.

Anyone with information about the thefts to is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers.