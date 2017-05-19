Anyone missing an urn?

Calgary police are now in possession of an ornate metal one that appears to be meant for holding cremated human remains.

The urn turned up at a recycling depot in the city's Shepard industrial area on May 9.

It's now in the possession of the Calgary Police Service and officers want to return it to its rightful owner.

Anyone with information about the urn's owner is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 403-266-1234.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.