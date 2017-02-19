Calgary police are waiting for the results of an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death for a man found in a home in the 7500 block of 41st Avenue N.W.

Emergency crews were called to the home about 12:30 p.m. and the medical examiner, along with homicide detectives, are now investigating.

No other details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.