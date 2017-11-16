Calgary police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Timothy Albert Voytilla earlier this year.

The 44-year-old was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre just before midnight on April 30 and died a short time later.

After interviewing the person who brought him to hospital, police said they believe he was injured in the community of Tuxedo Park, near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Second Street N.E.

Police said at the time they don't believe it was a random incident.

Charges are pending against the pair and no names have been released.

