As we wrap up the final weekend of a hot Calgary Stampede, the city's small Turkish community is celebrating culture and cuisine with their 10th annual festival at Eau Claire Festival Plaza — the open space between Eau Claire Market and the Eau Claire YWCA.

Food tents surround a main stage scheduled to have live music and performers all weekend long, but the food vendors don't come from restaurants and eateries around the city — they're filled with home cooks, many of them newcomers to Canada.

Organizers enlisted some of the best cooks in their community to come and make food for the weekend. All are volunteers, as are the many making sure the festival, which includes live performances, local artisans and kids' activities, runs smoothly.

In one tent are pots of simmering manti — Turkish style dumplings filled with minced beef and onions, similar to Italian tortellini, served with garlicky yogurt. There's also squares of savoury borek — paper thin pastry that's quickly boiled, then layered with feta and baked. And there's sarma — cigar-shaped packages of seasoned rice stuffed in vine leaves. And gozleme — fresh dough rolled thin and stuffed with spinach and feta, potatoes or beef, pinched closed and cooked over large, smooth domed skillets until golden on both sides.

Kunete, made of shredded phyllo stuffed with sweet feta, is cooked in pie tins over an open fire and then served in wedges doused in lemon-infused syrup. (Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

In another tent, kebabs, chunks of marinated lamb and veal kofta, spiced and moistened with the fat from lamb legs, grill over an open flame. Most of the men cooking are new to Canada, having recently escaped the turmoil in Turkey, and are going through the years-long process required for their families to join them.

A spit of layered beef rotates for shawarma — the real kind, they tell me, with densely stacked sliced beef rather than a mixture of minced meat and spices. One of the cooks explains that in Turkey, they take a fatty lamb tail and wrap it around the top of the spit to melt over the meat.

In Turkey, they say, the lambs graze on wild oregano in the mountain fields, changing the flavour of the meat. Delicious slivers of beef are carved off to pile on platters with hummus, flavourful bulgur and tomato-cucumber salad, or to wrap in fresh, thin flatbread with crunchy veggies, garlicky sauce and sriracha.

On the left, baklava, and on the right, a platter of Turkish delights. (Julie Van Rosendaal/CBC)

For dessert, there's baklava and the less familiar but every bit as delicious kunete — shredded phyllo stuffed with sweet feta, cooked in pie tins over an open fire and then served in wedges doused in lemon-infused syrup. It's delicious and served with espresso-sized cups of strong coffee brewed in small pots swirled by hand in beds of sand warmed over an open fire.

There's plenty to be learned from and about our Turkish neighbours this weekend at Eau Claire, and it's be perfect weather for a bike ride.

For more information, visit the Calgary Turkish Festival website.