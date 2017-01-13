Calgary police now say the death of Trevor Jordan Lomond, who was found severely beaten in the southwest community of Rosscarrock last September, was a homicide.

Officers initially found the 33-year-old man unconscious and in life-threatening condition at a home in the 1600 block of 42nd Street S.W. on Sept. 13, 2016.

It appeared no one was home when the assault happened, police said at the time, and the residents of the home had told investigators they didn't know the victim.

Lomond died just over a week later in hospital.

Investigators with the homicide unit said Friday they believe "members of the public may have more information about the events that unfolded in September" and asked anyone with information to contact them.

If you have information, police ask that you call them at 403-266-1234 or call the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods at 1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.