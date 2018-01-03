Calgary police are investigating the arrest of a man by Calgary Transit officers at a C-Train station Tuesday night.

Police officers were called to the Brentwood LRT station at around 10:30 p.m. to assist with the arrest after an altercation had ensued, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) says.

The man being arrested then had what police described as a medical emergency.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The CPS is now investigating the incident.

Brentwood station was closed for the remainder of the night, but it opened for regular service Wednesday morning.

The police tape is now down at the Brentwood LRT station, but an investigation into the incident is underway. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)