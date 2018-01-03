Calgary police are investigating the arrest of a man by Calgary Transit officers at a C-Train station Tuesday night.
Police officers were called to the Brentwood LRT station at around 10:30 p.m. to assist with the arrest after an altercation had ensued, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) says.
The man being arrested then had what police described as a medical emergency.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. The CPS is now investigating the incident.
Brentwood station was closed for the remainder of the night, but it opened for regular service Wednesday morning.
