​Environment Canada is warning that conditions are right for an afternoon of severe thunderstorms in southern Alberta.

A low pressure system is on its way from the Pacific Northwest and is expected to cause severe thunderstorms in the foothills late Thursday afternoon. The storm is expect to move into Calgary early in the evening and persist into the night.

Thunderstorm weather alerts have been issued for Calgary and most southwestern regions of the province, including,

This type of storm is capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada says.

"The thunderstorm watch area will likely be expanded east and north later this afternoon," said the agency in a weather alert.​