After a soldout run of Macbeth last year, Calgary's Shakespeare Company has decided to bring it back to the stage, allowing audiences a second chance to take in the Bard's classic.

Artistic producer Haysam Kadri returns to the title role and spoke with Daybreak Alberta this week about the remount.

"We didn't think it was going to explode like it did," said Kadri.

Like last year, this season's version is a partnership with Vertigo Theatre, with 10 of the 13 cast members returning.

The play has a supernatural/thriller style with a modern flare, though Kadri says they've remained true to the text.

"This is the beauty of Shakespeare. There's so many different ways you can interpret a story," he said.

Kadri notes that storylines often parallel current events, though unintentionally.

"It's uncanny… it really shows how timeless Shakespeare's plays are and how amazingly he captures the human condition," he said.

The play runs until May 27 and more information can be found on the Shakespeare Company's website.

With files from Daybreak Alberta