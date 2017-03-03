Alberta Theatre Projects, which went public with an appeal to help its deteriorating bottom line, isn't the only Calgary theatre company that's suffering during the current downturn.

"We're all struggling right now," said Mark Bellamy, the artistic producer of Lunchbox Theatre.

On Thursday, ATP launched a campaign to help it weather the economic storm, hoping to raise $200,000 in donations.

The theatre company, which specializes in staging new Canadian theatre productions, said its corporate sponsorships are down 77 per cent.

Rentals and niches

Bellamy said the downturn in oil and gas has impacted corporate sponsorship to his company too, but renting their space at the bottom of the Calgary Tower helps.

"We try to encourage use of it by other arts groups, so that we can give them affordable space that helps us gain more revenue," he said.

Across the hall at Vertigo Theatre, the company has also seen a drop off in corporate support, but fortunately people are still buying tickets.

"Because we have a very specific genre of theatre, mystery theatre, we have a very large loyal patronage," said Rose Brow, the executive director of Vertigo. Bums in seats She said reaching out for funding support isn't off the table, but would likely be for a specific project rather than for operations.

Rose Brow, the executive director of Vertigo Theatre, says times are tough for many theatre companies in Calgary. (Stephanie Wiebe/CBC)

Both Vertigo and Lunchbox agree that ATP's pain is felt across Calgary's theatre scene, but Bellamy said the key for helping the show to go on is simple, in word if not deed.

"Basically, it's people coming," he said.