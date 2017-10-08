Monday is Thanksgiving and being a holiday, some city facilities and services will be operating on adjusted hours.

Here's a rundown of what you'll need to know.

Getting around

Calgary Transit will have a Sunday level of service on Thanksgiving Monday. The downtown LRT stations will be closed for scheduled maintenance. Shuttle buses will run through the downtown core.

More on schedules and fares can be found on the Calgary Transit website.

Activities

Village Square Leisure Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission rates will be in effect. The arenas will be closed.

Weather permitting, some city-operated golf courses will be open. Visit the city's website to book a tee time and print scorecards. Richmond Green Golf Course, however, is closed for the season.

Go for a free family swim at Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Killarney Aquatic and Recreation Centre, Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre or the Shouldice Aquatic Centre from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Strap on the blades for a free family skate at the Ernie Starr Arena, Murray Copot Arena, Rose Kohn and Jimmie Condon Arenas or Shouldice Arena from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Heritage Park will be hosting Thanksgiving-themed events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kitchen/compost

A reminder for those cooking Thanksgiving dinner that things like fats, oils and grease — and any leftover gravy — should be put in the Green Cart, along with any unwanted table scraps.

Another reminder: the East Calgary Landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday but the Spyhill and Shepard landfills will be closed.