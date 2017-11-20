A teen was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning after being hit by a car in northwest Calgary.

Police say the teen, believed to be 14 years old, was hit at Dalhousie Drive and 54th Street N.W. just before 8 a.m.

The driver remained at the scene.

EMS rushed the boy to hospital with a suspected head injury.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.