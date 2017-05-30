A Calgary teacher is facing charges relating to incidents at Bishop McNally High School that began in 2007, police said in a release Tuesday.

"In January 2017, detectives began an investigation into a complaint from a woman who alleged she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teacher while she was a student at Bishop McNally High School between 2007 and 2009," said police.

"The victim was 16 years old when the offences began. The incidents are alleged to have occurred at several residences in Calgary, as well as at the school."

'Position of trust'

A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charges of sexual contact with a youth by a person in authority and sexual assault are pending.

The suspect was in police custody Tuesday evening waiting to have the charges read.

Police note that while the age of consent at the time was 14, the alleged acts are illegal because of the suspect's position of trust.

More information, including the name of suspect, is expected after charges are laid.

Police say victims of crime or witnessed should contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.