Syrians in Calgary gathered in front of city hall Wednesday to condemn the recent chemical gas attack on civilians in their homeland and again call on the Canadian government and international community to intervene in the war-torn country.

The attack Tuesday in the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria is believed to have killed at least 100 people, according to groups that monitor the war. More than 100 others were injured.

Tahir Siddique was one of dozens at Calgary's city hall on Wednesday calling on the United Nations to do more to help innocent people being killed.

"We are very concerned now that chemical weapons are being used against civilians," he said "We have seen the pictures of young kids, very small children dying because chemicals are being sprayed over them. It's gruesome pictures, it's very graphic pictures we have seen. For sure these are war crimes and the United Nations should step up to immediately take action against whoever is doing it."

Siddique also called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene.

The prime minister has condemned the attack and said Canada is providing $840 million in humanitarian aid.

Dozens gathered in front of city hall to call on the Canadian government and international community to intervene in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn country. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Syrian Asina Ashwani said it was important for her to be at the rally after escaping from the conflict. She described her ordeal through a translator.

"I have been through this for a long time," she said, her words translated from Arabic. "I have been in besieged areas, I have been subjected to starvation in areas where food cannot make it. I did spent three months in a field hospital, hospitals that are not formal, with my husband when he was injured. So I have seen what the people suffer and what the people have gone through."