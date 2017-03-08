The deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an auto service garage in southeast Calgary are not suspicious, police say.

Police were called to A Trend Auto Service at 19th Avenue and 35th Street S.E. at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two people dead.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate.

However, on Wednesday police said in a release the deaths were not considered suspicious.

Police don't believe there's any risk to the public.

"As they are no longer a criminal matter, further comment will not be provided," police said.