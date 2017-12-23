Calgary police have charged a man with assault, uttering threats and causing a disturbance after he allegedly unleashed a racist tirade against a young Superstore clerk and was caught on video calling another customer a "bomb-making motherf---ker" before physically shoving him.

The last 37 seconds of the Dec. 2 incident were filmed by Steven Lemmon, who was in at Sunridge Real Canadian Superstore at the time. The video shows the angry man yelling and then shoving another customer who intervened in the altercation with the cashier.

Lemmon says the whole thing started when an item was accidentally double-scanned, prompting the angry customer to unleash on the cashier at the Sunridge-area store.

He says the cashier — who looked to be between 16 and 20 — immediately called his manager to fix the problem .

"Before the manager even got there, [the customer] began with just immediate racial attacks on the cashier. When the manager got there, it didn't stop. He continued the racial attack on the cashier. He threatened to rip his chain off and jam it down his throat. He called him out to the parking lot. This is a kid," Lemmon said.

The man now facing charges contacted police two days after the incident and agreed to meet with investigators. Police have not released his name. A trial date has not yet been set.