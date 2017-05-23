A woman was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle at the entrance to Sunridge Mall on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the mall entrance at 26th Avenue between 32nd and 36th Street N.E. in Calgary just before 7 p.m.

EMS said in a release they believe the vehicle that hit the woman collided with another vehicle before hitting her, and went on to hit a nearby building.

Because of the location, the woman was rushed to the Peter Lougheed Centre for treatment.

Calgary Police would not give details about the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.