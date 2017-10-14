If you spent any time near an Alberta ski hill in the '80s you are probably familiar with the Sun Ice brand.

But what you might not know about the iconic Calgary company is that its founder has been helping women in underprivileged countries for over a decade by sharing her love of sewing.

Started by Sylvia Rempel after moving to Calgary from Germany, Sun Ice got its start when local ski shops showed interest in hand-made winter clothes Rempel had made for her kids, just like her mother used to do for her.

She started the company in 1978 with only one seamstress, but fast forward 10 years and Sun Ice was a household name, a Calgary success story and the official outfitter for volunteers at the 1988 Olympic Winter Games.

By 2006, Rempel sold the company and put her energy toward a new project called Sewing Seeds Canada — a charitable group that builds schools in underprivileged countries to teach sewing skills to women, with the goal of developing self-sustaining businesses and communities.

Sylvia Rempel, centre, founder of the Sun Ice brand of clothing and Sewing Seeds Canada, shows students how to use a sewing machine at the charity's school in Sierra Leone. (Sewing Seeds Canada)

"Sylvia's always had a big heart and she always wants to help wherever she can to make sure we help others as we benefit from our present situations," Kelly Grams with Sewing Seeds told Daybreak Alberta.

Students at Sewing Seeds schools get six weeks of training and eventually become teachers themselves, or start their own businesses.

"That's the circle that we are looking for — finding the passionate people in the community, teaching them, and then getting them to teach teachers to move forward," Grams said.

'You see a lot of devastation, a lot of poverty"

The first Sewing Seeds school opened in Sierra Leone back in 2002 after Rempel visited the country with her daughter. Since then, Grams said the charity has opened schools in Peru, Mexico and the Ukraine, with another planned in Haiti.

"You go in some of these places and you see a lot of devastation, a lot of poverty and people helplessly looking at you and looking for something that can give them some hope and a future," Grams said.

Students and members of Sewing Seeds Canada pose for a photo outside the training school in Sierra Leone. (Sewing Seeds Canada)

Grams said the new school in Haiti is part of an upgrade and expansion to an existing company's campus, which already boasts a preschool, a trade school, a clinic and an orphanage.

"Their motivation is to eventually have a small co-op and employ the graduates to sew uniforms for the 600 to 700 elementary school students that they have, and eventually create products that they can sell within their own market — a self-sustaining aspect to their own corporation that they presently have running," he said.

'Get the needle and thread going again'

Grams said Sewing Seeds is also doing work closer to home by partnering with members of Alberta's First Nations communities.

After opening the Calgary Sewing Centre two years ago and meeting with local leaders, the charity discovered there was a demand to teach First Nations youth some traditional sewing techniques.

"Speaking with the elders of the First Nations, we have found that some of the skills are being lost with the youth, as far as sewing their traditional wear," Grams said.

"It's great for us to be able to step in and get the needle and thread going again as part of a daily chore type of thing or a job, something to move forward with."

Grams said Sewing Seeds has partnered with some First Nations clothing designers to help draw in members of the community and keep with the charity's mission of creating self-sustaining industries.

A gala for The Gift

One of the program's success stories is N'Mamah Kamara, one of the first graduates of the school in Sierra Leone.

"Over the past 10, 11 years she has created three dress shops, employing six seamstresses in each. That's 18 women and 18 families that are now being fed," Grams said. "It's certainly changed their lives."

N'Mamah Kamara will be sharing her story at a gala held by Sewing Seeds titled "The Gift" at Canada Olympic Park on Saturday.

Sylvia Rempel, left, and N’Mamah Kamara, one of the first Sewing Seeds Canada graduates from the school in Sierra Leone. Kamara now owns three dress shops and employs 18 women. (Sewing Seeds Canada)

Attendees will be shown video updates from Sewing Seeds schools around the globe and even have a chance to purchase some of the goods made by the students.

"A lot of the schools have sent items that they have sewn, so we're going to find stuff made in Mexico, and made in Peru and all over the place," Grams said.

The event includes dinner and video presentations. Tickets are available online.

The Gift gala runs on Saturday Oct. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

With files from Daybreak Alberta