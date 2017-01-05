A Calgary man and woman face 25 charges after police recovered nine stolen vehicles.

Officers found six stolen vehicles within a 100-metre radius of the 2400 block of 33rd Street S.W. on Dec. 27 and identified two possible suspects living in the area.

Later that night, police saw the male suspect, Sebastian Thomas Tait, operating a stolen vehicle. The 22-year-old man fled from officers at a "high rate of speed," Calgary Police Service said in a release.

Truck theft spree

Early the next day, police say Tait attempted to steal a truck parked in the Somerset-Bridlewood LRT lot but was blocked by a steering wheel lock in place.

It is alleged Tait then attempted to steal another truck parked in a lot in the 500 block of 75th Avenue S.W. Items were taken from both vehicles.

Later that day, the suspect allegedly stole another truck located in a parking lot in the 1200 block of 37 Street S.W. The owner of the vehicle tried to stop the theft and opened the driver side door.

The male suspect hit the gas while the owner was holding onto the door and dragged him for approximately 100 metres.

Tait then stopped the vehicle, ran to another previously stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a police helicopter located the stolen vehicle and the male and female suspects getting into a cab outside the 33rd Street S.W. home.

Marked units conducted a traffic stop and took both suspects into custody without incident.

String of charges

Tait has been charged with:

One count of possession of a controlled substance.

Two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Two counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Six counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

One count of dangerous driving.

Two counts of theft under $5,000.

One count of identity theft.

One count of theft of a credit card.

Two counts of breaching a court order.

Two counts of driving uninsured.

Two counts of driving while suspended.

Calgarian Samantha Lynne Poole, 23, has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of breaching a probation order.

Tait and Poole are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.