Police say four people are in custody after a stolen SUV sped through northwest Calgary, running red lights and colliding with at least five other vehicles.

The incident began around 11 a.m. Tuesday when police were alerted to a stolen Nissan Murano driving erratically.

Police followed the Murano with a helicopter and said the vehicle was involved in at least four hit-and-run collisions in which no one was injured.

Finally, around 1 p.m., the Murano ran a red light and collided with another vehicle at Shaganappi Trail and Bowness Road N.W., slightly injuring the driver of the other vehicle.

All four passengers of the Murano — two men and two women — then tried to flee but were caught by police and arrested.