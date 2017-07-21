A man and woman face a total of 15 charges after a car chase with police earlier this week.

It started Wednesday morning in Bragg Creek when RCMP received reports of a gas-and-dash involving a stolen truck.

Then a rancher in Turner Valley reported the same truck chasing cattle in his pasture.

Tsuut'ina Nation police tried to conduct a traffic stop but the pickup truck didn't stop. It continued on to Calgary, where the couple separated after stealing a second pickup as it was being off-loaded from a semi at a dealership.

A Calgary police vehicle was rammed when officers tried to stop the man.

The pair took off toward Airdrie with one of the vehicles driving in and out of oncoming traffic.

They were arrested at the CrossIron Mills shopping centre.