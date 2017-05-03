Police say a crackdown on drug dealers along Stephen Avenue — which led to five arrests and 26 charges — was launched after community partners alerted them to an increase of activity in the area.
The week-long operation began on April 18 to ensure the popular pedestrian mall in downtown "remained a safe place for the public to enjoy" — a goal of the Calgary police's downtown beat team.
Following the investigation, 44 search warrants were executed, which resulted in the seizure of various drugs and weapons:
- 28.2 grams of methamphetamine.
- 1.6 grams of cocaine.
- Two Tylenol 3s with codeine.
- Six pills of the Schedule 1 drug Dexedrine.
- Four concealed knives.
- One replica handgun.
Five people are now facing charges that include possession of controlled substances, possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, breach of recognizance and failure to comply.
- Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address
- Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address.
- Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address.
- Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary.
- Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Victim in Tuxedo homicide investigation identified
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary man charged with sexual abuse of 3 teen girls