Police say a crackdown on drug dealers along Stephen Avenue — which led to five arrests and 26 charges — was launched after community partners alerted them to an increase of activity in the area.

The week-long operation began on April 18 to ensure the popular pedestrian mall in downtown "remained a safe place for the public to enjoy" — a goal of the Calgary police's downtown beat team.

The Calgary police downtown beat team took to Stephen Avenue recently in hopes of weeding out drug trafficking along the pedestrian mall. (CBC)

Following the investigation, 44 search warrants were executed, which resulted in the seizure of various drugs and weapons:

28.2 grams of methamphetamine.

1.6 grams of cocaine.

Two Tylenol 3s with codeine.

Six pills of the Schedule 1 drug Dexedrine.

Four concealed knives.

One replica handgun.

Calgary police say an operation was launched after community partners alerted them to an increase in drug trafficking. (Calgary Police Service)

Five people are now facing charges that include possession of controlled substances, possession for the purpose of trafficking, theft under $5,000, breach of recognizance and failure to comply.

Tara Duncan, 23, of no fixed address

Tanya Youngman, 47, of no fixed address.

Shelley Ward, 43, of no fixed address.

Brandon Yellowfly, 20, of Calgary.

Zoe Hartman, 21, of Calgary.