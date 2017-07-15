With better weather and increased attendance, this year's Calgary Stampede is an improvement on last year's event — at least as far as business and tourism goes.

"People are spending the money," said Andy Lee, the day manager at The Local on Stephen Avenue.

"I would say in terms of people versus drinks per head, there's a lot more drinks going out and I think people are just spending a lot more money. The economy, in my opinion, is a little bit better than what it was and has been."

Jenna MacMillan, who sells western wear at Lammles, agrees.

"More companies are celebrating, more companies are, you know, wanting to get their teams outfitted for Stampede. So definitely an increase there, so hopefully a good indicator," she said.

More rooms, low vacancy

Lots of rain fell almost every day last year on Calgary's annual party. This year's sunny days have helped bump up attendance.

"Both Tuesday and Wednesday night of Stampede, which is just passed, most of the city was full with business. So that was certainly something that we haven't seen in a while," said Dan DeSantis with the Calgary Hotel Association.

He said there are five per cent more hotel rooms in the city this year thanks to several new properties opening, and the demand is there to fill them.

The Stampede wraps up on Sunday. But with free admission to national parks and a low Canadian dollar versus the U.S. buck, it's hoped the summer tourist season still has plenty of kick.