Square or round cowboy boots? What does funnel cake poutine taste like? Can a strongman lift our producer over his head?

These are the questions CBC Calgary's Angela Knight is discovering on the fly during our special Facebook live episodes from the Calgary Stampede.

Each day at noon she's been hitting the Stampede grounds for a new adventure. Below is a recap of what she's found.

Secrets, styles and wishes

Did you know butt bling isn't really trending among the cowgirls this year at Stampede? Well, now we know. Lammle's rep Norm Swen was kind enough to walk us through the best western wear styles.

We also got to hear about some little-known Stampede tidbits and a dream come true for 16-year-old Brian Smith.

Barns, blacksmiths and barbecue

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be kissed by a llama, then don't ask Angela. She was rejected three times by Senor Manuel during our quick tour outside the Ag Zone barns.

What's a farrier? Well, find out, or stick to the end to hear about the best Stampede food from the Calgary Eyeopener's foodie Julie Van Rosendaal.

Cowgirls, chuckwagons and Canada

Did you know horses can count? Well, at least Freedom can. He's an integral part of the Canadian Cowgirls drill team, which is performing throughout the Stampede.

You'll also get to hear about what makes the chuckwagon races so popular and even get to see Angela race down the grounds to the Canada 150 pavilion.

Strongmen, Bollywood and virtual chuckwagons

​If you've ever wondered what unicorn cookie dough looks like, or how awkward it is to lift a full size person over one's head, then look no further.

We chatted with organizers of this weekend's Strongman competition, took a look at some midway fare and saw the Bollywood dancers performing. We also found out how the real chuckwagon drivers do when they suit up for a virtual race.

Bullfighters, shepherding and the great Yahoo debate

Angela got a chance to chat with rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen and a bullfighter from right smack dab in the middle of the grandstand stage.

She also got to test her shepherding skills and tried to solve the great Yahoo-Yeehaw debate.