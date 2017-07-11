It shouldn't come as a surprise that jumping on the back of an angry bull or horse can be hard on the body. That's why, out of view of the cheering Calgary Stampede crowds, a team of non-profit medical professionals busy themselves healing the professional cowboys.

"They're miracle workers. They keep everyone together here. They work on us lots. They'll tape wrists, they'll stretch you out, they'll ice," said 23-year-old bull rider Tim Lipsett, as a massage therapist works on the pain in his shoulder.

The Canadian Pro Rodeo Sports Medicine Team works out of a treatment room tucked under the Stampede grandstand throughout the annual event, and travels to nearly 60 other events each year.

Lipsett, whose bull riding injuries have ranged from a blown knee to broken bones as well as countless bumps and bruises over his four-year professional career, says the medical help is an essential part of staying competitive.

Veteran rodeo doctor Ralph Strother says he's treated generations of competitors. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

"It's changed the sport. They treat us like professional athletes and I truly believe that's how we should be treated," he said.

Veteran rodeo doctor Ralph Strother says he's seeing more competitors buy in to proactive medical care.

"We're now into several generations of cowboys," he said. "Have taken care of fathers and sons and now into the next generation, they're much more ready to come in and declare what's going on."

He says the crew involves doctors, chiropractors and athletic therapists and works on everything from pain to strengthening to flexibility.