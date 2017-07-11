In a rare move, weather-related safety concerns forced the cancellation of the last three chuckwagon races at the Calgary Stampede on Monday night.

The Stampede says the combination of heavy rain, high winds and lightning led to the cancellation.

Lightning knocked out some of the lights along the track, making it harder for the racers to see.

The chucks have been cancelled before, but not after the heats had already started.

The final three heats of Monday night's Rangeland Derby will not be made up, officials say. (CBC)

Billy Melville, the chuckwagon commentator for CBC Television's coverage of the Stampede, says they won't make up the races.

"They're going to wipe out the times from last night. So they'll just go on the three nights of racing," he told the Calgary Eyeopener.

"The aggregate time is usually over eight nights but now it will be over seven. It evens the playing field for those who didn't get a chance to race last night."

A horse is led into the barns after the decision was made to cancel the final three heats of the Rangeland Derby on Monday night because of heavy rain. (CBC)

