More than 1.2 million visitors attended this year's Calgary Stampede.

Total attendance for the 10-day event was pegged at 1,214,972, marking a 10.4 per cent increase from last year.

The weather was hotter and sunnier than in 2016, but Stampede organizers also credited a series of promotions on ticket prices with the increased in visitor numbers.

"You actually see an increase in an audience that normally couldn't afford to come down, or pick special days for their opportunity," said Calgary Stampede CEO Warren Connell.

It certainly made a difference to Teena Feuchuk, who made it to the grounds twice.

Teena Feuchuk said the ticket-price promotions at the 2017 Calgary Stampede convinced her family of 5 to visit the grounds twice. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"We have a family of five so, for us, it made it a lot easier for us to come again," she said.

Even with some especially steep ticket discounts this year — including a $1.50 entrance fee on July 11 to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday — Connell said total revenue is "right on par" with the past two years.

Paul David, a one-man band who performed at his 12th Calgary Stampede in 2017, said this was one of the best years he's seen at the annual event.

"So I'm really happy about that and I'm sure the organizers are as well," he said.