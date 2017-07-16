A man was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition Saturday night after being stabbed multiple times near a downtown Calgary strip mall.

Police were called to the 500 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. just before 10 p.m. where they found the man suffering serious injuries.

He told officers he was attacked by multiple people before staggering across Fourth Avenue S.W. to the strip mall where witnesses called 911.

EMS said a man believed to be about 30 was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.