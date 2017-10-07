Charges of attempted murder have been filed against a Calgary man accused of stabbing a mother and child near a northwest park on Friday night.

Police said the woman and child — believed to be about six years old — were walking near a green space in the 100 block of Bearberry Crescent N.W. when they were approached from behind and attacked.

Residents heard cries for help and called 911, with some witnessing the attack.

One witness approached the scene and the suspect fled.

A man was arrested a short time later in a green space nearby.

John Garang Luka Yag, 20, of Calgary has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

The woman and child were taken to hospital in serious condition but have both been upgraded to stable.

Police said they believe the attack was random and the suspect was visiting a home in the area.

Anyone who saw the attack and hasn't yet talked to police is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.