Police say a man wanted for a stabbing at a garage in the Beltline that sent two people to hospital has been arrested.

Chase Alexander Spence was spotted by officers in downtown Calgary on Sunday and was arrested without incident.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault as well as numerous breaches of release conditions.

Police were called to the Sheldon Chumir Centre on the morning of Dec. 19, 2017, after a man arrived suffering serious stab wounds. A short time later, a woman arrived suffering similar, serious injuries.

They were both taken to hospital, the man in serious condition and the woman in stable condition. Both have since been released.

Police believe the stabbing happened in a detached garage in the 500 block of 14th Avenue S.W. and all three knew each other.