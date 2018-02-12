A woman has been hospitalized after being stabbed in northeast Calgary.

A staff member at Eastport Liquor in Marlborough Park confirmed that a woman walked into the store shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, saying she had been stabbed.

Police confirmed that the woman was stabbed in the stomach, and EMS said she had been transported to Foothills hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

CPS is investigating.