Police have charged a Calgary youth soccer coach with possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.

Brent Bulycz, a coach with the McKenzie United Soccer Club, was arrested Thursday by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

Police says Bulycz previously coached other youth sports in the city.

The investigation began in August 2016 after ICE received two separate referrals from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children pertaining to a suspect in Calgary uploading child pornography to the internet.

"As far as we are aware, he wasn't making images," said Det. Sean Spence with the southern Alberta ICE unit.

"We became aware there was a single image of child pornography uploaded to an internet site."

A search warrant was executed on Thursday and a number of electronic devices were seized.

Bulycz was released under a number of conditions, including being prohibited from coaching youth sports and not having contact with anyone under the age of 18.