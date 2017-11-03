The roads are in terrible shape and traffic is slow all over Calgary on Friday morning, after the city saw six centimetres of snow overnight — and it's still falling.

The city said crews were out through the night plowing and spreading gravel on the major routes.

Police closed a section of Shaganappi Trail from John Laurie Boulevard to Country Hills Boulevard because of the slippery conditions.

CBC listeners tell The Calgary Eyeopener that traffic is also crawling on other key routes, including Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail, with slippery hills causing many spinouts.

Traffic on Shaganappi Trail was down to a crawl on Friday morning. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Eastbound traffic along the Bow River was bumper-to-bumper from Parkdale Boulevard all the way back to Bowness Road at Shaganappi Trail at about 8 a.m.

Calgary Transit says many buses may be running late or need to detour.

Routes 2, 7, 8, 17, 20, 93 and 94 are on snow detour.

Police said they received reports of 28 collisions between midnight and 8 a.m., seven involving injuries.

The city does not anticipate calling a snow route parking ban.

Check the city's road conditions map here.

Calgary remains under an Environment Canada snowfall warning, with another five to 10 centimetres possible before the snow tapers off later Friday morning.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the agency's weather alert website says.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."