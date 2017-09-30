Calgary and parts of southern Alberta could see snow and strong winds this weekend, Environment Canada said in a release Saturday.

"A cold front is forecast to move through Alberta bringing a significant drop in temperatures and snow," the agency said.

"Over the mountains and Swan Hills, snow is expected tonight and tomorrow with snow spreading into southern and central Alberta by Monday morning. Precipitation will begin as rain with all regions changing to snow by Monday morning. In addition to snow, strong to severe northerly winds are forecast to develop tomorrow in central Alberta and spread southwards Sunday night."

This follows a summer of extended periods of hot, dry weather which prompted numerous fire bans.