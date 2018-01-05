Some Calgarians have found a creative use for the snow they've shoveled off their sidewalks and driveways this winter — turning it into sculptures.

In the northwest community of Mount Pleasant, a giant hippo sits in front of one home, just a few doors down from a large likeness of Chase, from the popular kids' show, Paw Patrol.

Homeowner Nicole Marie Stordy said the sculptures are becoming a tradition of sorts on their street.

Send your photos of snow sculptures to calgaryphotos@cbc.ca

It started two years ago when her neighbour crafted a large bear, then followed that up with Thomas The Tank Engine last year.

Stordy's son wanted a Minion last year then chose the Paw Patrol theme this time around.

"Lots of people drive by," said Stordy. "There's lights and everything and every night you'll see hundreds of cars come by to take photos."

The sculptures can be seen in the 500 block of 30th Avenue N.W.