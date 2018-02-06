City crews have made good progress clearing streets covered by the 72-hour snow route parking ban and officials say the parking freeze could be lifted as early as Tuesday evening — several hours ahead of schedule.

"We have a number of routes cleared already. We're about 50 per cent through our Priority 2 routes, so we've done really well overnight," roads director Troy McLeod told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday morning.

"I think we'll be done early … hopefully sometime later this evening we'll be able to lift the ban."

An announcement will be made on the city's website when the ban is actually lifted. Questions can also be directed to 311.

The 72-hour ban came into effect at 9 a.m. Monday, meaning it is scheduled to last until the same time Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday 1,334 tickets had been issued to owners for failing to move vehicles from the routes marked by a blue sign with a snowflake. The fine is $40 if paid within 10 days, $50 if paid within 30 days and $75 if paid after 30 days.

No vehicles have been towed, however.

"Typically towing will be reserved for safety issues, the safe operating of the plows or blocking traffic," McLeod told reporters Tuesday morning.

"The plows will do what they can, they'll go around the cars. Towing is certainly an option, depending on the circumstances."

Vehicles that have been ticketed still have to be moved.

"If it's still there, you could get another ticket on another day," said McLeod.

During the ban, Calgary Parking Authority offers free parking in its parkades and surface lots between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Some residents living on P2 streets weren't happy with the lack of vehicles being towed by the city and took to social media to express their displeasure.

Will the @cityofcalgary grow a pair and actually ticket and tow cars? Or will they, as usual, just plow around cars and not bother punishing drivers? — @YYCVegasFlyer

The ban was called after 10 to 15 centimetres of snow fell on the city last weekend, causing commuter chaos and forcing police to take the unusual step of closing Deerfoot Trail completely for several hours to deal with several multi-vehicle pileups.

The last snow route parking ban was called in February 2017.

And with more snow in the forecast, another 72-hour ban could be called later this week.

"If we get a snow event again this week of the size we got on the weekend, we'll probably have to call another one, say Friday or Saturday," said McLeod.

There are currently about 70 pieces of equipment working 24 hours a day to clear the secondary routes.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener