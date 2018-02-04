A snow route parking ban has been called for Calgary, which comes into effect at 9 a.m. Monday.

That means vehicles parked on streets designated with a snow route sign will have to be moved for 72 hours, however the ban can be lifted earlier.

The bans apply to Priority 2 routes like Kensington Road N.W., Acadia Drive S.E., and 11th Avenue S.W.

Vehicles that aren't moved can be ticketed and towed.

"The parking ban is due to significant accumulations across the city... and some drifting," said John Bolger, manager of roads.

"Crews have been working since the snow starting falling on Friday to clear these roads and with more snow forecast, a parking ban will help us move Calgarians efficiently."

The announcement comes after Calgary was blanketed by nearly 10 centimetres of snow over the weekend, which caused commuter chaos and dozens of multi-vehicle crashes on Saturday, forcing police to take the unusual step of closing Deerfoot Trail from McKnight Blvd. in the north to Anderson Rd. in the south for several hours.

Crews will work 24 hours a day to remove snow "curb to curb" on the affected streets during the ban, said Bolger, as long as vehicles aren't left in the way.

Questions can be directed to the city's website or to 311.