The city is asking motorists to give crews extra room this morning as they work to get the major routes clear after as much as five centimetres of snow fell overnight.

Roads are slippery and the city's transportation department is reminding Calgarians to drive according to conditions.

With snow expected overnight, give yourself extra time tomorrow AM to get to work/school. Drive to conditions. #yyctraffic — @yyctransport

Crews have responded to collisions on Deerfoot Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

Police say they were called to numerous fender bender collisions through the night.

Snowfall warnings have ended for the Calgary area, but the city is forecast to be stuck in the deep freeze, with a high of just –19 C Monday and –18 Tuesday.

But it's expected to steadily warm all the way up to 9 C by Saturday.