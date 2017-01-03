If life is a game — organizers of Beakerhead want to make that a reality by turning Calgary into a giant game of Snakes and Ladders.

The city's annual art, science and engineering festival is known for its bizarre art installations, including green tentacles coming out of a building.

The infamous tentacle art installation from the 2016 Beakerhead event. (Filthy Luker)

Jasmine Palardy from Beakerhead explained how a city-wide board game will play out on the Calgary Eyeopener. The following is an edited version of her conversation with CBC Radio host Jennifer Keene:

Q: How do you turn downtown Calgary into a giant board game?

Really what we are saying is, isn't it an amazing tale of ingenuity that Calgary has? We thought, let's celebrate that story of human ingenuity and playfulness with this big gigantic game board.

A call for proposals is out right now and we are asking people to participate in turning public and private spaces into a board game.

We love a good metaphor about the ups and downs of human ingenuity.

Q: The installations would simulate a board game right?

Exactly. Imagine a game that's encouraging us to explore our city in new ways.

For example, imagine turning the Calgary Tower into a municipal space port? That could be one of the board game tiles. Then after that you maneuver down a staircase that becomes piano keys.

Q: How would the public interact with these places?

In true Beakerhead form, the majority will be free to the public to come and explore. We are calling for sites, asking for buildings, plazas and pathways to connect with Beakerhead. Through partnership with Canadian Heritage we are working to fund art installations.

There will be a giant map, a starting space or ending space. People can explore however they want. We aren't asking them to finish the game or play by the rules.

Q: What made you think this was a good fit for Canada's 150th birthday?

The true spirit of behind Beakerhead is the mash-up between engineering and art, which is also core to the city's culture.

We learn so much more and we are more open to collaboration and sharing when we're playful. That's also where ideas generate. It just made sense to get people moving with a board game.

We are looking for ideas to be submitted by Jan. 15, 2017.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener